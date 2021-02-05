UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Time To End Human Tragedy, Resolve Kashmir Issue: COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:16 PM

Time to end human tragedy, resolve Kashmir issue: COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday paid salute to the Kashmiri people for their valiant struggle despite unprecedented Indian brutalities in the Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday paid salute to the Kashmiri people for their valiant struggle despite unprecedented Indian brutalities in the Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a tweet said, it was the time to end this human tragedy and resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of Jamme and Kashmir and resolutions of United Nations.

The ISPR DG quoted Army Chief as, "Salute to Kashmiris for their valiant struggle, braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations and lockdown in IIOJK under Indian occupation forces. Time to end this human tragedy and resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K & UN resolutions".

Related Topics

India Army United Nations ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Jammu

Recent Stories

Pakistan women cricketers arrive in Harare for the ..

11 minutes ago

No Pakistani pacer could get 200 plus wickets in 2 ..

15 minutes ago

Chairman UBG request businessmen to avail out of c ..

3 minutes ago

AMAN Exercise: Epitome of Regional Integration

23 minutes ago

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day today

58 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 5, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.