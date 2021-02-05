Time to end human tragedy, resolve Kashmir issue: COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday paid salute to the Kashmiri people for their valiant struggle despite unprecedented Indian brutalities in the Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a tweet said, it was the time to end this human tragedy and resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of Jamme and Kashmir and resolutions of United Nations.

The ISPR DG quoted Army Chief as, "Salute to Kashmiris for their valiant struggle, braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations and lockdown in IIOJK under Indian occupation forces. Time to end this human tragedy and resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K & UN resolutions".