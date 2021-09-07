UrduPoint.com

Time To Equip Institutions With Latest Technology: Ali Muhammad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 04:04 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was focusing to put the national institutions on modern tech lines

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was focusing to put the national institutions on modern tech lines.

Talking to a private news channel, he said NADRA has been equipped with latest modern technology for smooth functioning to achieve desirous goals.

He said the incumbent government to conduct free, fair and transparent election through introducing the electric voting machine (EVMs), so that rigging practice and horse-trading in election could be stopped.

Ali Muhammad said the opposition parties were non-serious on the matter of electoral reforms and were making matter non-resolvable.

