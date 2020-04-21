UrduPoint.com
Time To Fight And Defeat COVID-19 Jointly, Says Yousuf Raza Gilani

Tue 21st April 2020

Former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said on Tuesday that novel coronavirus pandemic was a global issue and Pakistan Peoples Party was ready to move forward with the government to jointly fight the pandemic

Addressing a press conference accompanying PPP south Punjab general secretary Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Gilani said: "We do not want to do politics in the prevailing scenario. Now is the time to fight and defeat the novel coronavirus jointly and help the people. We can do politics during elections." He said that the matter pertaining to easing lockdown should be decided through consultations. He suggested that Pakistan should do what the rest of the world was doing to overpower the coronavirus pandemic.

He paid rich tribute to doctors, paramedical staff, media workers and all those performing duties in these difficult times.

He said, he has also asked party workers to step up their ongoing efforts to help mitigate troubles of the lockdown affectees and that too without any photoshoot and projection.

He said that government should take all on board and introduce uniform policy and enforce it from Gilgit-Baltistan to all the four provinces.

He said that efforts to bring back Pakistanis stranded in other countries should be expedited.

To a question regarding Atta and sugar price hike and subsequent inquiry, former prime minister said that no one should have been blamed before release of complete inquiry report.

He said that PPP was against the hoarding and strongly believed it should be checked. He, however, added that law making should have been done at the parliament instead of introducing ordinance.

Gilani said that heavy rains have caused crop losses andurged the government to compensate farmers against their losses.

