Time to find a girl for Bilawal, he is ready to marry

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th June, 2019) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has agreed to perform marriage following which co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has decided to retire from politics.

Speaking to media persons in Parliament House, former president Asif Zardari said that Bilawal Bhutto is ready to marry.

“Now we have to find a girl for him,” Zardari said, adding that Bilawal does not have time for this so he would have to find a girl for him.

Asif Zardari also said that he wants to retire from politics as Bilawal is now managing political affairs.

“I want to rest now and look after my fields.

This is my age to play with my grandchildren,” Zardari said.

To a question about replacement of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, he said the change of Chairman Senate would prove there was harmony among the opposition parties.

When a reporter asked him who will be the next Senate chairman, Zardari jokingly said, “I will be the next Senate chairman.”

About Bilawal Bhutto's opposition to launch a movement against the government, he said that PPP did not want to derail the democracy.

To another question about non participation of Chief of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Akhtar Mengal in APC, Zardari said that it was his own decision.