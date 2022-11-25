UrduPoint.com

Time To Give 'healing Touch' To Country: Mushahid Hussain

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Friday said that politicians "have to think for the country", as the bitterness of the past should not be repeated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Friday said that politicians "have to think for the country", as the bitterness of the past should not be repeated.

"Now is the time to give the much-needed healing touch to the country," he added.

Talking to a private news channel, Mushahid Hussain said that the country was going through an important phase. The future of Pakistan is bright if the nation works together, he stressed.

In reply to a question regarding key appointments, the senator congratulated the entire nation and said, "A complex issue has been resolved amicably, and this issue should have been resolved in such a dignified manner", he said.

