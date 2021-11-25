UrduPoint.com

Time To Hold India Accountable For War Crimes In IIoJK: Afridi

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 10:57 PM

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Thursday said that ruthless killings of Kashmiris and arrest of renowned leader Khurram Parvez has proved that it is high time for world to hold India accountable for its war crimes against humanity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK).

Afridi was addressing participants at a seminar held to mark International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women at Fatima Jinnah Women's University (FJWU).

The seminar "The daughters of IIoJK: Victims of Indian State Terrorism - Challenges and Way Forward" was co-organized by the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir.

Afridi said that Indian occupational regime in Jammu and Kashmir has started a new killing spree in Kashmir.

The Indian occupational regime is trying to spread fear among Kashmiris through extra-judicial killings and arrests of human rights activists and journalists but Indian suppression have failed to terrorize the Kashmiri people, he said.

He said that the recent killings of three Kashmiri youth and four civilians in the cold blood is a part of the same Indian ploy to spread fear among Kashmiris but India has failed.

The Kashmiri people have foiled Indian design as Indian regime retreated and was forced to hand back the bodies of two civilians despite its policy of dumping Kashmiris in unnamed graves, he said.

He also denounced arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez by infamous NIA and demanded of immediate release of Khurram Parvez and senior Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails.

Arrest of Khurram Parvez, a globally recognized face on human rights, is evidence that India is using war tactics to suppress Kashmiris.

"Work and documentation done under Khurram Parvez has exposed India globally and his arrest by the terror-inflicting NIA shows how India is blocking all means to tell Kashmir story," Afridi said.

Asiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen are symbol of resistance for Kashmir and constant imprisonments could not break their resolve, Afridi said.

He said that the Kashmiri women are writing a new chapter of resistance in human history and worst India oppression couldn't break their commitment towards freedom movement.

"Every Pakistani has a responsibility to speak for our Kashmiri brethren. The youth of Pakistan are dynamic and committed," he added.

Afridi said that the orphans and widows of Kashmir are looking for support and Pakistanis have to become a voice of the unheard Kashmiris.

Dr Mujahid Gilani gave a presentation on the resilience of Kashmiri women while Dr Waleed Rasool discussed the way forward on Kashmir dispute resolution.

Parliamentarian Asma Qadeer said that Hindus started terrorism against Muslims of the subcontinent before partition and in nexus with the British empire, Hindus targeted Muslims and sidelined them in all spheres of life.

She said that Pakistanis need to proliferate information about Kashmir through social media and tell the world how the Indian Illegal occupational regime in Jammu and Kashmir are killing and maiming Kashmiris.

She said that the biggest responsibility of the Kashmir dispute is upon the British empire.

