Time to place parliament at core of national life per Constitution: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz on Monday said the time had come to place the parliament at the core of national life in letter and spirit.

"Rules of the game framed in light of the Constitution show us the way forward," he wrote on Twitter.

The tweet came as the country marked the golden jubilee of the formulation of the 1973 Constitution.

PM Sharif said the Constitution of Pakistan continues to be central to shaping the national character, identity, and future trajectory.

He termed the 1973 Constitution a sacred document that weathered many storms over the past 50 years and held the federation together.

"We pay our rich tribute to the framers of the Constitution for their political foresight," he said.