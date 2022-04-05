UrduPoint.com

Time To Purge Political System Of Black Sheep: Farrukh

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 02:13 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that time had to come to purge the political system of black sheep involved in horse trading

Talking to media persons outside Election Commission of Pakistan, he said when the no confidence motion was tabled in the National Assembly, the business of purchasing loyalties of legislators started and thrived.

He said that Deputy Speaker National Assembly had not violated any article of the constitution. He said that the issue of foreign conspiracy was taken up in the National Security Committee meeting and Parliament Secretary Committee meeting was also summoned but the opposition stayed away from it. He said that opposition would have to tell the Supreme Court why they did not attend the committee meeting.

He claimed that a section of media was supporting a political party and spreading fake news which was condemnable.

He said that it was responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct general elections within 90 days after the dissolution of the assemblies.

The leader said a that a section of media had run a concocted news claiming that ECP was not ready to hold elections within stipulated time.

He said that Aleem Khan's political career was almost finished but PTI gave him a new lease of political life when he joined it in 2012.

Farrukh said due to wrong decisions of Aleem Kham as president PTI Punjab, the party lost election on many Constituencies of Punjab.

