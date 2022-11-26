UrduPoint.com

Time To Put End On Violence Against Women: United Nations Population Fund

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :UNFPA on international day violence against women vowed to eliminate that was most prevalent human rights violation across the globe and a life-threatening health and protection issue.

32 per cent of women have experienced violence in Pakistan. Half of these women never sought help or told anyone about the violence they had experienced. Statistics are not believed to paint a full picture of pain and loss, the stories of survivors do, said a UNFPA press release.

Gender-based violence takes many insidious forms in the real world to online platforms including physical, sexual, psychological and digital violence.

Any form of violence affects survivors' physical and mental health, may cause anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts or behaviors, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Survivors may lose their sense of individuality, dignity, or self-worth.

One of the most prevalent forms of violence these days is digital violence or virtual abuse of women and girls. Digital violence includes online sexual harassment, cyberbullying and non-consensual use of images and video.

Globally, 85 percent of women reported witnessing digital violence, and nearly 40% have experienced it personally. Hate and devaluation of women online cause long-term psychological, emotional and physical distress.

According to global statistics, nine out of ten women (92%) report that online violence harms their sense of well-being and over a third (35%) have experienced mental health issues due to online violence. Digital violence impacts professional and economic livelihoods of women and girls who depend on online and social media spaces.

Women and girls have the right to feel safe in all spaces, wherever they are. On the day International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, 16 Days of Activism against Violence against Women have been initiated. It is time for everyone to reflect on how to end gender-based violence. UNFPA is working hard with other partners on the campaign by raising awareness, mobilizing advocacy and inspiring action to end gender-based violence, child marriage and other harmful practices.

UNFPA works hard to end gender-based violence by 2030 through empowering women and girls with information about their bodies and rights; and engaging men and boys to change the attitudes with information on why gender-based violence is harmful. UNFPA also supports the system to help survivors of GBV access medical care, legal services, and psychosocial support and advocates for strong legal protections for survivors of violence.

