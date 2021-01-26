UrduPoint.com
Time To Sow Hybrid Maize From End Jan To End Feb

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Agriculture experts have advised farmers to sow hybrid varieties of maize from end January to end February for good production in spring season.

Maize is cultivated on two million acre area every year in Punjab and showing good production results due to hybrid varieties and modern agronomic practices, agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

Farmers harvest two maize crops each year including spring maize and seasonal maize.

Experts said that farmers can sow hybrid varieties including YH-1898, FH-949 for spring maize season.

Other traditional maize varieties included Gohar-19, Sahiwal Gold, Summit Pop, Pop-1, Sweet-1, Malka 2016, MMRI Yellow, and Pearl-11.

Hybrid varieties can survive hot and dry weather conditions, excess fertilizers application due to its low height and strong trunk, and its stock is fully embedded with maize grain.

Experts said that land should be leveled for uniform application water.

Farmers should apply 8-10 kilogram hybrid seed of 90 per cent germination strength per acre for sowing via single row drill. Around 12-15 kilogram seed per acre is sufficient for sowing in rin fed areas.

