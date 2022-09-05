UrduPoint.com

Time To Work For National Unity: Ali Gohar Baloch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Time to work for national unity: Ali Gohar Baloch

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) member of the national assembly (MNA) Ali Gohar Baloch on Monday said that it was time to work for the national unity as the torrential rains and floods had washed away almost all the infrastructure and killed thousands of people in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) member of the national assembly (MNA) Ali Gohar Baloch on Monday said that it was time to work for the national unity as the torrential rains and floods had washed away almost all the infrastructure and killed thousands of people in the country.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was busy in its political activities, however, it should be helping people in this difficult time," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said when PMLN took charge of government, Imran Khan asked all his agents and special assistants to leave the country as they were involved in mega corruption cases.

Ali said Imran Khan in his tenure asked many countries for loans, thus burdening the country and held responsible the PTI chief for the current economic situation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz All Government Unity Foods Limited Rains

Recent Stories

Prime Minister for constructive, sustained engagem ..

Prime Minister for constructive, sustained engagement between Pakistan, US

23 seconds ago
 Women empowerment central to national progress: Go ..

Women empowerment central to national progress: Governor

25 seconds ago
 MoHR, UNDP start awareness campaign on implementat ..

MoHR, UNDP start awareness campaign on implementation of NAP

27 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi pays tribute ..

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi pays tribute to armed forces on Defence Day ..

29 seconds ago
 Six more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

Six more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Liz Truss named as UK's third woman prime minister ..

Liz Truss named as UK's third woman prime minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.