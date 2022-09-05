Time to work for national unity: Ali Gohar Baloch

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) member of the national assembly (MNA) Ali Gohar Baloch on Monday said that it was time to work for the national unity as the torrential rains and floods had washed away almost all the infrastructure and killed thousands of people in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) member of the national assembly (MNA) Ali Gohar Baloch on Monday said that it was time to work for the national unity as the torrential rains and floods had washed away almost all the infrastructure and killed thousands of people in the country.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was busy in its political activities, however, it should be helping people in this difficult time," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said when PMLN took charge of government, Imran Khan asked all his agents and special assistants to leave the country as they were involved in mega corruption cases.

Ali said Imran Khan in his tenure asked many countries for loans, thus burdening the country and held responsible the PTI chief for the current economic situation.