UrduPoint.com

"Timeless Relics" Goes On Display At National Art Gallery PNCA

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 10:36 PM

"Timeless Relics" goes on display at National Art Gallery PNCA

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) present a one-day oil painting workshop and a solo art exhibition titled "Timeless Relics" by Perveen Khan, a very senior master artist of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) present a one-day oil painting workshop and a solo art exhibition titled "Timeless Relics" by Perveen Khan, a very senior master artist of Pakistan.

The show was inaugurated by Ayoub jamali director PNCA here on Thursday.

The Oil painting workshop was a huge success as more than 30 individuals of different age groups participated to learn techniques of knife painting from the legendary artist, Perveen Khan. Each participant received a certificate of participation from PNCA.

This beautiful exhibition which is an amalgamation of timeless imagery creatively portrayed on canvas.

This show was particularly very important because Perveen Khan presented her works for the very first time at the PNCA. Perveen Khan did her BFA from Sir JJs school of Arts and was born in Bombay.

Whilst, still a student she developed a liking for a palette knife as she was greatly influenced by the impressionists and their style of painting.

She migrated to Pakistan in 1964, after getting married.

She entered an arts competition in which her painting won the first prize, the second went to Khalid Lateef and the third went to Ghulam Rasool the famous painter who passed away a few years ago.For years, she attended the weekly classes at the old Alhamra, on Mall Road.

There, she was taught by Colin David, Naseem Kazi and Khalid Iqbal. Her first solo exhibition held in Lahore in 1968 and her second in Karachi in 1970 and her journey from there has been unstoppable. PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on Local and National scale.

The council is also committed to promote significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, and sustainable local arts industry. The Exhibition will be on display till 16th January, 2022.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Student Oil Married Road David January From Industry

Recent Stories

Australian town equals country's hottest temperatu ..

Australian town equals country's hottest temperature of 50.7C

1 minute ago
 Germany convicts Syrian ex-colonel in 'historic' t ..

Germany convicts Syrian ex-colonel in 'historic' torture trial

1 minute ago
 Spain caps Covid self-test kit price over rising c ..

Spain caps Covid self-test kit price over rising criticism

1 minute ago
 US stocks open higher, adding to two-day streak

US stocks open higher, adding to two-day streak

1 minute ago
 Stock markets up on inflation peak hopes

Stock markets up on inflation peak hopes

1 minute ago
 Europe eyes lithium 'white gold' rush as cars go g ..

Europe eyes lithium 'white gold' rush as cars go green

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.