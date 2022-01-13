"Timeless Relics" goes on display at National Art Gallery PNCA

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) present a one-day oil painting workshop and a solo art exhibition titled "Timeless Relics" by Perveen Khan, a very senior master artist of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) present a one-day oil painting workshop and a solo art exhibition titled "Timeless Relics" by Perveen Khan, a very senior master artist of Pakistan.

The show was inaugurated by Ayoub jamali director PNCA here on Thursday.

The Oil painting workshop was a huge success as more than 30 individuals of different age groups participated to learn techniques of knife painting from the legendary artist, Perveen Khan. Each participant received a certificate of participation from PNCA.

This beautiful exhibition which is an amalgamation of timeless imagery creatively portrayed on canvas.

This show was particularly very important because Perveen Khan presented her works for the very first time at the PNCA. Perveen Khan did her BFA from Sir JJs school of Arts and was born in Bombay.

Whilst, still a student she developed a liking for a palette knife as she was greatly influenced by the impressionists and their style of painting.

She migrated to Pakistan in 1964, after getting married.

She entered an arts competition in which her painting won the first prize, the second went to Khalid Lateef and the third went to Ghulam Rasool the famous painter who passed away a few years ago.For years, she attended the weekly classes at the old Alhamra, on Mall Road.

There, she was taught by Colin David, Naseem Kazi and Khalid Iqbal. Her first solo exhibition held in Lahore in 1968 and her second in Karachi in 1970 and her journey from there has been unstoppable. PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on Local and National scale.

The council is also committed to promote significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, and sustainable local arts industry. The Exhibition will be on display till 16th January, 2022.