Timely action averts LPG tanker disaster

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A major accident was narrowly averted in the Jamke Cheema village of Sialkot district after a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker began leaking gas due to the failure of its safety valve.

Thanks to the swift response by the district administration, a potentially catastrophic explosion was prevented.

The tanker, carrying 35 tons of LPG, continued to leak gas for over six hours, sparking panic among local residents. Officials said that without immediate intervention, the situation could have resulted in a massive fire, potentially endangering a large surrounding area.

According to a handout issued by the District Information Office (DIO), the tanker was en route from Karachi to Sambrial Tehsil via the Sialkot Motorway when the incident occurred. Upon receiving information, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial promptly dispatched a team led by District Officer Civil Defence Shahid Pervez to handle the emergency.

DC Langrial personally supervised the operation. Under strict safety protocols, the district administration safely relocated the leaking tanker away from the residential area. A Rescue 1122 firefighting unit was also deployed and remained stationed at a safe distance of over 100 meters from the tanker to respond to any potential ignition.

The tanker driver later revealed that he had taken a wrong turn off the main route and onto smaller roads. During the detour, the vehicle’s safety valve was damaged after hitting a bridge, resulting in the gas leak.

Authorities later repaired the valve and registered an FIR against the driver for illegal transportation of hazardous material and negligence.

District Officer Shahid Pervez further stated that the tanker was being transported without authorization and was carrying low-quality, possibly smuggled LPG.