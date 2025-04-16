Open Menu

Timely Action Averts LPG Tanker Disaster

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Timely action averts LPG tanker disaster

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A major accident was narrowly averted in the Jamke Cheema village of Sialkot district after a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker began leaking gas due to the failure of its safety valve.

Thanks to the swift response by the district administration, a potentially catastrophic explosion was prevented.

The tanker, carrying 35 tons of LPG, continued to leak gas for over six hours, sparking panic among local residents. Officials said that without immediate intervention, the situation could have resulted in a massive fire, potentially endangering a large surrounding area.

According to a handout issued by the District Information Office (DIO), the tanker was en route from Karachi to Sambrial Tehsil via the Sialkot Motorway when the incident occurred. Upon receiving information, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial promptly dispatched a team led by District Officer Civil Defence Shahid Pervez to handle the emergency.

DC Langrial personally supervised the operation. Under strict safety protocols, the district administration safely relocated the leaking tanker away from the residential area. A Rescue 1122 firefighting unit was also deployed and remained stationed at a safe distance of over 100 meters from the tanker to respond to any potential ignition.

The tanker driver later revealed that he had taken a wrong turn off the main route and onto smaller roads. During the detour, the vehicle’s safety valve was damaged after hitting a bridge, resulting in the gas leak.

Authorities later repaired the valve and registered an FIR against the driver for illegal transportation of hazardous material and negligence.

District Officer Shahid Pervez further stated that the tanker was being transported without authorization and was carrying low-quality, possibly smuggled LPG.

Recent Stories

Gold price reaches all-time high in Pakistan after ..

Gold price reaches all-time high in Pakistan after consecutive second day increa ..

8 minutes ago
 Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jeh ..

Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jehan during India visit: Hina Du ..

15 minutes ago
 MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision ado ..

MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision adopting OECD guidance, commentar ..

18 minutes ago
 Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conferen ..

Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conference kicks off tomorrow

18 minutes ago
 CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman ..

CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’

33 minutes ago
 Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

33 minutes ago
Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: ..

Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD

48 minutes ago
 DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London r ..

DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow

48 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

48 minutes ago
 Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms ..

Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support

1 hour ago
 SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projec ..

SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024

1 hour ago
 Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 ..

Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan