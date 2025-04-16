Timely Action Averts LPG Tanker Disaster
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A major accident was narrowly averted in the Jamke Cheema village of Sialkot district after a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker began leaking gas due to the failure of its safety valve.
Thanks to the swift response by the district administration, a potentially catastrophic explosion was prevented.
The tanker, carrying 35 tons of LPG, continued to leak gas for over six hours, sparking panic among local residents. Officials said that without immediate intervention, the situation could have resulted in a massive fire, potentially endangering a large surrounding area.
According to a handout issued by the District Information Office (DIO), the tanker was en route from Karachi to Sambrial Tehsil via the Sialkot Motorway when the incident occurred. Upon receiving information, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial promptly dispatched a team led by District Officer Civil Defence Shahid Pervez to handle the emergency.
DC Langrial personally supervised the operation. Under strict safety protocols, the district administration safely relocated the leaking tanker away from the residential area. A Rescue 1122 firefighting unit was also deployed and remained stationed at a safe distance of over 100 meters from the tanker to respond to any potential ignition.
The tanker driver later revealed that he had taken a wrong turn off the main route and onto smaller roads. During the detour, the vehicle’s safety valve was damaged after hitting a bridge, resulting in the gas leak.
Authorities later repaired the valve and registered an FIR against the driver for illegal transportation of hazardous material and negligence.
District Officer Shahid Pervez further stated that the tanker was being transported without authorization and was carrying low-quality, possibly smuggled LPG.
Recent Stories
Gold price reaches all-time high in Pakistan after consecutive second day increa ..
Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jehan during India visit: Hina Du ..
MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision adopting OECD guidance, commentar ..
Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conference kicks off tomorrow
CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’
Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week
Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD
DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow
Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives
Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024
Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Timely action averts LPG tanker disaster3 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested after encounter3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan aims to become regional hub for used textile trade; Mussadiq Malik13 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on urban flooding13 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review arrangements for Sports Gala organized for teachers13 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon for addressing water crisis in Hyderabad13 minutes ago
-
Governor KP advocates enhanced Pak-Oman trade14 minutes ago
-
Awareness drive launched against dengue virus in Lasbela14 minutes ago
-
DG Saifullah visits GDA Pak-China Frienship Hospital23 minutes ago
-
UK-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group holds high-level meeting23 minutes ago
-
AC Pasrur cracks down on overpricing23 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarian lauds DHQ Hospital performance23 minutes ago