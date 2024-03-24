Timely Action Chamkani Police Station, Arresting Kidnapper Gang
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Following timely action by Chamkani Police Station, a five member gang of kidnappers was busted by failing an attempt to kidnap a citizen, official of the Chamkani Police Station said here on Sunday.
All the arrested accused are residents of Matni and Sadar, a suburban village, Police official said.
The accused were trying to kidnap the citizen over a transaction dispute, Police said. During the initial investigation, the accused confessed to involvement in the kidnapping of a citizen over a transaction dispute, Police said.
Police have safely recovered the citizen Shoaib. A Kalashnikov, a pistol and a vehicle have also been recovered from the accused and a case has been registered against the abductor and investigation has been started, Police said.
APP/ijz/1645
