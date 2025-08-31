Timely action minimized flood losses: Federal minister

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD/CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment board Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh stated on Sunday that Pakistan is currently experiencing the largest flood in its history, with an unprecedented water flow of 855,000 cusecs. However, timely action by the government and local administration helped prevent large-scale human casualties.

Speaking to media during his visit to a relief camp in Chiniot, the minister highlighted that, unlike previous floods, the current one is far more intense and widespread. He credited early warnings and coordinated emergency response efforts for the notably low number of casualties.

Despite the lack of modern technology, he noted that federal, provincial, and local authorities worked in close coordination, effectively fulfilling their responsibilities—a response that has received appreciation at multiple levels.

He pointed out that although relief camps were set up for displaced persons, most residents had already moved to the homes of relatives after receiving advance alerts, which resulted in lower occupancy at the camps.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh further said that the government is now focusing on damage assessment and will offer compensation for losses, including destroyed crops, livestock, and homes. He added that special assistance will be provided to farmers ahead of the upcoming sowing season to support recovery in the agriculture sector.

Terming the flood a natural calamity, the minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to rehabilitation and directed the district administration to expedite relief operations to ensure that no affected family feels neglected.

He also stated that the issue of extending maximum relief to flood victims would be taken up in the federal cabinet.

Responding to a question, Sheikh said that the government is seriously considering the construction of the Chiniot Dam, a project already mentioned by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Work on its feasibility study is currently underway, as the absence of adequate water reservoirs not only exacerbates flood damage but also results in wastage of precious water resources.

Also addressing the media, Deputy Commissioner Chiniot, Safiullah Gondal, said that all available resources, including boats and vehicles, are being used to deliver food and relief items to the affected population.

He informed that approximately 140 villages in Chiniot have been hit by floodwaters and have been divided into ten categories based on the level of inundation. An estimated 200,000 people have been affected, with two deaths reported—one of a child playing near floodwaters and another of a man attempting to swim.

The DC urged citizens to exercise caution when returning to their homes to avoid further risks. He assured that the administration remains fully engaged with affected families and is accelerating the rehabilitation process to restore normalcy as quickly as possible.