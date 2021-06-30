Timely and efficient measures helpful to avert Covid risk during its fourth wave

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Dr. Rafiq Khanani, a senior researcher with specialization in infection control said that Pakistan was currently witnessing a significant dip in the third covid wave and was in dire need to beef-up public protection against fourth wave of Covid feared to hit the country by third or fourth week of July.

Dr. Rafiq Khanani, a senior researcher with specialization in infection control has drawn particular attention towards people travelling to and from countries located on the western borders emphasizing the need to take precautions which were often ignored.He said at current time and during days ahead could be dangerous.

"No risk can be taken," he said while referring to vulnerability of people to fast approaching Covid wave that demand appropriate border control measures at each and every point of entry across the country - land route in particular.

Citizens visiting a certain neighboring countries and beyond for ziarat purpose, the expert said every intending visitor was duly vaccinated against the viral infection and necessarily undergo anti-bodies development tests so as to ascertain their exact status in terms of immunity development.

The infection control expert reiterated that said precaution is particularly important for people expected to attend public gathering and congregations, however, otherwise too the anti-boy test is equally relevant for people required to expose themselves to crowds in realization of their religious or professional obligations.

"It is for their own safety and safety all those who come into their contact," said the researcher emphasizing that a strict criterion has to be adopted to avoid instances bringing any negativity to the country's reputation.

Dr. Khanani while talking to APP reiterated that fears related to vulnerability of people to fast approaching wave mainly, Indian variant,were not baseless and do require urgent appropriate border control measures at each and every point of exit/entry across the country.

"We without any failure must also ensure Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) of all passengers (both national and foreigner) arriving from abroad, those found positive must be provided accommodation at designated isolation centers," he said.

To a query, he said PCR is also extremely relevant, however, results for RATs take just a day and under given circumstances all arriving passengers must be expected to go for a day long voluntary quarantine, consequently those found positive could be moved to dedicated facilities well equipped and manned by trained professionals.

As for the remaining who might not have been positive, the expert said they too should be expected to ensure strict adherence to home quarantine for recommended period of 10 to 15 days.

As for the recently announced SOPs relaxation, Dr. Khanani opined that this was needed as country like other parts of the world was attempting to return towards "normalcy" however, authorities as well as community leaders need to ensure implementation of essential non pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to prevent and control Covid - 19.

The researcher highly appreciative of the Federal and provincial governments for taking upon themselves the gigantic task of mass vaccination observed with satisfaction that people themselves were also increasingly motivated in getting themselves vaccinated.

"Communities are getting mobilized, including different sectors, arranging vaccination of their workers and their respective families and the most astonishing aspect is facilitative approach of the government at every level," said Dr.Khanani.

He reiterated that all Covid vaccines available in the country were equally effective with minimal side effects adding that the spirit if maintained and vaccine supply was ensured without any interruption could pave way for herd immunity.