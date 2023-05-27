UrduPoint.com

Timely Assistance, Law Enforcement Without Discrimination Hallmarks Of NHMP: DIG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Timely assistance, law enforcement without discrimination hallmarks of NHMP: DIG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police, North Zone Muhammad Yusuf Malik said on Saturday that good manners, timely assistance and law enforcement without discrimination were hallmarks of the Motorway Police.

On the occasion of his visit to sector M-2 North, operational issues were discussed, inspection of patrolling vehicles and residential facilities of officers were reviewed.

DIG Motorway instructed the Sector Commander and DSP to ensure all possible assistance to the road users without any delay by utilizing all the resources.

He took notice of the problems being faced by the NHMP staff and issued orders for their resolution.

The problems of the officers and employees are closely monitored and practical steps have been taken for their timely solution, he said.

