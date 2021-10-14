Timely available data crucial for variable monsoon, climatic changes adaptation: Amin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Goheer, on the occasion, said in time information was necessary for the country's agriculture-based economy relying on water whereas the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report had clearly indicated bleak impacts of global warming on water and monsoon.

He added that the GCISC had a dedicated sector on Climate Change research and data collection that dealt with climatic change and seasonal forecast.

Dr. Goheer also thanked APN for their all-out support in the project's implementation.

He lauded the equal and overwhelming participation of female researchers and students in the workshop. "The academic institutions share an equal role in providing data and research. I hope that your data do not rust on the bookshelves rather help sustainable development in the backdrop of monsoon variability," he urged the participants.

Senior Research Officer, GCISC Dr. Shaukat Ali presented a detailed overview of the workshop and thanked the collaborating partners for making the workshop a success.

He told that some 565 applications were received from various students and researchers, where only 40 of them were selected for participation from across the country. "GCISC invited 60 percent, female candidates, to maintain gender parity in the workshop as per the project demand," he added.

While sharing insights of the GCISC studies shared at the workshop, he said the monsoon and temperature shifts were severe in the country as the monsoon patterns were shifting towards the North with the 1.5-2 degree Celsius temperature rise coming soon to the region.

The foreign trainers from Bangladesh and Brazil Dr. Mizan ur Rehman and Ms. Michelle apprised the participants on various matters and thanked the GCISC.

The Director GCISC also distributed certificates among the trainers, resource persons, and participants.