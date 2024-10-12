Timely awareness, diagnosis essential for treating breast cancer: experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Speakers at a seminar on breast cancer on Saturday said that timely awareness, prompt diagnosis, and proper treatment are essential in preventing complications against the disease.

They said that lack of awareness complicated the situation among women. Held under the Nishtar Cancer Centre, it also included a session for female doctors, nurses, and paramedics on how to perform self-examinations at home

Addressing the seminar, Nishtar Medical University VC Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani noted that breast cancer is the second most common cancer globally. She said that due to a lack of awareness, women in our society often complicate the situation further. She observed that it was crucial for women to stay vigilant and perform self-examinations regularly.

Head of the Cancer Centre, Dr.

Rana Atiq, mentioned that fifty to sixty patients register for breast cancer complaints at the Nishtar Cancer Center each month, indicating the rising prevalence of the disease. He said that patients visiting the center receive free screening, mammography, and other medications, which is invaluable for cancer patients.

Medical Superintendent Nishtar Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Kazim Khan, said that the cancer centre at Nishtar Hospital provides free services to patients from Southern Punjab and other provinces.

At the end of the program, Professor Dr. Rana Atiq Anwar thanked the participants and urged the public to visit the Nishtar Cancer Center immediately if they suspect they have breast cancer, so that prompt free treatment can begin after diagnosis.

A good number of doctors, staff nurses, and paramedics attended the moot.