Open Menu

Timely Awareness, Diagnosis Essential For Treating Breast Cancer: Experts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Timely awareness, diagnosis essential for treating breast cancer: experts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Speakers at a seminar on breast cancer on Saturday said that timely awareness, prompt diagnosis, and proper treatment are essential in preventing complications against the disease.

They said that lack of awareness complicated the situation among women. Held under the Nishtar Cancer Centre, it also included a session for female doctors, nurses, and paramedics on how to perform self-examinations at home

Addressing the seminar, Nishtar Medical University VC Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani noted that breast cancer is the second most common cancer globally. She said that due to a lack of awareness, women in our society often complicate the situation further. She observed that it was crucial for women to stay vigilant and perform self-examinations regularly.

Head of the Cancer Centre, Dr.

Rana Atiq, mentioned that fifty to sixty patients register for breast cancer complaints at the Nishtar Cancer Center each month, indicating the rising prevalence of the disease. He said that patients visiting the center receive free screening, mammography, and other medications, which is invaluable for cancer patients.

Medical Superintendent Nishtar Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Kazim Khan, said that the cancer centre at Nishtar Hospital provides free services to patients from Southern Punjab and other provinces.

At the end of the program, Professor Dr. Rana Atiq Anwar thanked the participants and urged the public to visit the Nishtar Cancer Center immediately if they suspect they have breast cancer, so that prompt free treatment can begin after diagnosis.

A good number of doctors, staff nurses, and paramedics attended the moot.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Women Breast Cancer Cancer From

Recent Stories

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

3 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

10 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

19 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

23 hours ago
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

1 day ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

1 day ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan