Timely collection of electricity dues, important responsibility of distribution company: IESCO CEO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Timely collection of electricity dues is the most important responsibility of the electricity distribution company which not only ensures uninterrupted power supply but also timely completion of ongoing projects for system up-gradation.

This was stated by Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan here, said a statement issued on Monday.

He said lists of defaulters have been compiled and orders have been issued to disconnect the meters of those who do not pay the bills.

He urged the consumers to pay their bills timely to avoid disconnection of their electrical connections.

The Chief Executive also requested the esteemed customers that if they did not receive the electricity bill due to any reason, they can also get the duplicate bill from the Iesco website, www.iesco.com.pk, SDO or Customer Services Offices.

The Iesco chief further asked the consumers to pay their electricity bills in the respective banks/post offices or online and never pay any person.