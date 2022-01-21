Timely Collection of Usher to be ensured: Advisor to CM Sindh

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs and Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt directed the officers to expedite the process of collection of the Usher

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs and Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt directed the officers to expedite the process of collection of the Usher.

He issued such directives in the meeting held here at New Sindh Secretariat Building on Friday.

Secretary Religious Affairs and Zakat and Ushr, Ghulam Abbas Detho, Administrator Noor Ahmed Chachar and all Deputy Commissioners of the province attended the meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the mechanism and collection of the Usher.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioners briefed the Advisor to CM Sindh Fayyaz Ali Butt about the measures, taken by them for the collection of Usher. It was also informed to the meeting that for the collection of the Usher, forms had been distributed and now the forms were being collected.

On which, Advisor to CM Sindh Fayyaz Ali Butt asked the DCs if they had any issue in collection of the Ushr, they should inform him. All issues would be resolved on priority basis, however he directed them to follow legal frame in collection of the Usher.