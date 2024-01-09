Timely completion Chitral beautification development scheme directed

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Chitral, Muhammad Imran on Tuesday directed concerned authorities to timely complete Chitral beautification development scheme ensuring quality of work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Chitral, Muhammad Imran on Tuesday directed concerned authorities to timely complete Chitral beautification development scheme ensuring quality of work.

He issued these directives while inspecting ongoing projects of Chitral.

He inspected polo ground, ground leveling and Kalash Valleys Road and directed to complete these projects within stipulated time limit.

He was told that telephone and electricity poles that are removed for road expansion and beautification would be installed on suitable places. DC concerned authorities to listen the problems of people and complete the construction work according to approved design.