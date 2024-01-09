Open Menu

Timely Completion Chitral Beautification Development Scheme Directed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Timely completion Chitral beautification development scheme directed

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Chitral, Muhammad Imran on Tuesday directed concerned authorities to timely complete Chitral beautification development scheme ensuring quality of work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Chitral, Muhammad Imran on Tuesday directed concerned authorities to timely complete Chitral beautification development scheme ensuring quality of work.

He issued these directives while inspecting ongoing projects of Chitral.

He inspected polo ground, ground leveling and Kalash Valleys Road and directed to complete these projects within stipulated time limit.

He was told that telephone and electricity poles that are removed for road expansion and beautification would be installed on suitable places. DC concerned authorities to listen the problems of people and complete the construction work according to approved design.

Related Topics

Electricity Polo Road Chitral

Recent Stories

Pakistan sees Rs300  surge in Gold prices per Tol ..

Pakistan sees Rs300  surge in Gold prices per Tola

5 minutes ago
 'Prevention of accidents first priority of city tr ..

'Prevention of accidents first priority of city traffic police'

4 minutes ago
 Children Complex arranges workshop on early childh ..

Children Complex arranges workshop on early childhood development

4 minutes ago
 DC reviews first day of anti-polio campaign

DC reviews first day of anti-polio campaign

4 minutes ago
 Court issues arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi in f ..

Court issues arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi in forgery case

2 minutes ago
 271,166 children administered anti-polio drops on ..

271,166 children administered anti-polio drops on first day

2 minutes ago
Zone-IV Whites 2nd consecutive victory in A.S Natu ..

Zone-IV Whites 2nd consecutive victory in A.S Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cri ..

2 minutes ago
 SC rejects request to stay proceeding of SJC again ..

SC rejects request to stay proceeding of SJC against Justice Naqvi

2 minutes ago
 CG COMSTECH proposes holding of Pak-Afghan joint h ..

CG COMSTECH proposes holding of Pak-Afghan joint health forum

2 minutes ago
 Anoushay Ashraf reveals surprising friendship with ..

Anoushay Ashraf reveals surprising friendship with Ertugrul's Engin Altan

18 minutes ago
 Teachers urged students counselling to deal with p ..

Teachers urged students counselling to deal with psychiatric issues

17 seconds ago
 Warming world nears critical 1.5C limit in 2023: E ..

Warming world nears critical 1.5C limit in 2023: EU climate monitors

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan