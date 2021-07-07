Timely completion of agriculture schemes vital to promote productivity: Saqib Ateel

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel on Wednesday said that timely completion of agriculture schemes was of vital importance to continue journey of agriculture development.

Due to agriculture-friendly policies, the country achieved record production of different crops, including wheat, maize, mango, rice, and sugarcane. He said this while chairing a meeting to review ongoing situation of crops in Dera Ghazi Khan. He directed field formations to provide timely consultancy and suggestions to farmers in order to achieve bumper production.

The field staffers should impart their duties with utmost dedication. Earlier, he visited different cotton fields and issued certain instructions. He however expressed satisfaction and stated that about six to seven mound per acre had been achieved from first picking of cotton,which was sown in April.

On this occasion, officials of agriculture department were also present.