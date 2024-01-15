Open Menu

Timely Completion Of Chitral Beautification Development Scheme Ordered

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 09:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Chitral, Muhammad Imran, directed concerned authorities on Tuesday to ensure the timely completion of the Chitral Beautification Development Scheme while maintaining the quality of work.

He issued these directives during an inspection of the ongoing projects within the scheme, including the polo ground, ground levelling, and Kalash Valleys Road.

The DC emphasized the need to complete these projects within the stipulated time limit.

During the inspection, it was reported that telephone and electricity poles, removed for road expansion and beautification purposes, would be reinstalled at suitable locations.

The Deputy Commissioner urged the concerned authorities to address the concerns of the local residents and ensure the construction work aligns with the approved design.

