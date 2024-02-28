Timely Completion Of Clean Drinking Water Schemes In Dera, Tank Stressed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad has underlined the need for taking solid measures to ensure the timely completion of ongoing development schemes in the district.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review various matters about ongoing and new clean drinking water schemes in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts.
The meeting was attended by representatives of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Wash Team and senior officials of both district administrations.
During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given about various aspects related to the security situation and ongoing schemes for clean drinking water in the district Tank, and new schemes were discussed.
It was told that UNOPS was a United Nations-affiliated agency working worldwide on establishing peace, improving living standards, and developmental projects.
Under the WASH project, collaboration with USAID in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces was underway to provide access to clean drinking water and sanitation projects.
The meeting was told that a visit to the district Tank would also be conducted under this project so that the district administration and relevant line departments can collectively assess all schemes, including site identification and verification.
The Deputy Commissioner stated that there were issues regarding drinking water in the district Tank for which various schemes are already underway and various initiatives are being taken to provide clean drinking water to the people of the district.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..
Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
More Stories From Pakistan
-
360 arrested for electricity pilferage5 minutes ago
-
116 members take oath of KP Assembly amid uproar5 minutes ago
-
DC reviews polio drive on third day5 minutes ago
-
Two killed on road6 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' nabbed in Sargodha15 minutes ago
-
Al-Shifa saves 1,500 premature babies from blindness annually15 minutes ago
-
NCP items worth over Rs 11 mln seized25 minutes ago
-
747th Urs of Sufi Saint Sadaruddin Shah began in Sukkur25 minutes ago
-
Weather in KP likely to remain cloudy25 minutes ago
-
Rangers, ANF eradicate opium cultivation25 minutes ago
-
Jamal Shah visits Urdu Science Board, reviews literary activities25 minutes ago
-
FJWU Chakri campus commences classes for six departments26 minutes ago