Timely completion of clean drinking water schemes in Dera, Tank stressed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad has underlined the need for taking solid measures to ensure the timely completion of ongoing development schemes in the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review various matters about ongoing and new clean drinking water schemes in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Wash Team and senior officials of both district administrations.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given about various aspects related to the security situation and ongoing schemes for clean drinking water in the district Tank, and new schemes were discussed.

It was told that UNOPS was a United Nations-affiliated agency working worldwide on establishing peace, improving living standards, and developmental projects.

Under the WASH project, collaboration with USAID in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces was underway to provide access to clean drinking water and sanitation projects.

The meeting was told that a visit to the district Tank would also be conducted under this project so that the district administration and relevant line departments can collectively assess all schemes, including site identification and verification.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that there were issues regarding drinking water in the district Tank for which various schemes are already underway and various initiatives are being taken to provide clean drinking water to the people of the district.

