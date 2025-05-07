Open Menu

Timely Completion Of Development Projects Stressed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper Saleem Jan has underlined for taking solid measures to ensure that ongoing development projects were completed within stipulated time frame.

He expressed these views while inspecting the under-construction building of the Government Degree College in Tehsil Ladha.

According to the administration, he conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing development work and reviewed the pace and quality of the construction.

He directed the concerned officials to ensure the project was completed within the stipulated time frame.

He was of the view that timely completion would enable students to benefit from improved educational facilities.

He also added ensuring transparency, quality, and durability in the construction work, adding that the government is utilizing all available resources to enhance the education sector.

He stated that the completion of the college would provide better opportunities for higher education to the youth of Upper South Waziristan, ushering in an educational transformation in the region.

