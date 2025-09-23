Open Menu

Timely Completion Of Development Projects Stressed In Kohistan Lower And Torghar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Timely completion of development projects stressed in Kohistan Lower and Torghar

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioners Kohistan Lower and Torghar have directed concerned departments to ensure timely and quality completion of development projects for the welfare of the public.

In Lower Kohistan, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mahmood chaired a review meeting at his office where officials from various departments briefed him on the status of ongoing development schemes.

He emphasized that all projects must be completed within the stipulated time and in line with government-approved guidelines, warning that no compromise on quality would be tolerated. He further urged all institutions to perform their duties responsibly within their respective domains.

Meanwhile, in Torghar, Deputy Commissioner Anwar Zeb presided over a meeting of the District Supervisory Committee. The session, attended by officers of the C&W Department, Public Health, and Local Government, reviewed ongoing and proposed development schemes.

The meeting discussed progress made so far, challenges faced, and the future strategy. DC Anwar Zeb instructed the departments to raise their performance levels and ensure that all projects are completed on time and to the highest standards.

Both deputy commissioners reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering development schemes that directly contribute to the progress of the districts and the well-being of their people.

