Timely Completion Of Development Projects Stressed In Kohistan Lower And Torghar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioners Kohistan Lower and Torghar have directed concerned departments to ensure timely and quality completion of development projects for the welfare of the public.
In Lower Kohistan, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mahmood chaired a review meeting at his office where officials from various departments briefed him on the status of ongoing development schemes.
He emphasized that all projects must be completed within the stipulated time and in line with government-approved guidelines, warning that no compromise on quality would be tolerated. He further urged all institutions to perform their duties responsibly within their respective domains.
Meanwhile, in Torghar, Deputy Commissioner Anwar Zeb presided over a meeting of the District Supervisory Committee. The session, attended by officers of the C&W Department, Public Health, and Local Government, reviewed ongoing and proposed development schemes.
The meeting discussed progress made so far, challenges faced, and the future strategy. DC Anwar Zeb instructed the departments to raise their performance levels and ensure that all projects are completed on time and to the highest standards.
Both deputy commissioners reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering development schemes that directly contribute to the progress of the districts and the well-being of their people.
Recent Stories
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow
UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador
Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ADC raids revenue office, warns against record flaws5 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of development projects stressed in Kohistan Lower and Torghar5 minutes ago
-
Livestock vaccination launched in flooded areas5 minutes ago
-
Expired pesticides seized in Multan15 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender arrested15 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for harassing woman15 minutes ago
-
Workshop on quality enhancement15 minutes ago
-
By-elections to be held in Sukkur district on September 2425 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi road accident25 minutes ago
-
Mayor Nawabshah visits NDF Rehabilition Centre35 minutes ago
-
Ahsan expresses grief over demise of SA’s Grand Mufti Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh35 minutes ago
-
Challan filed against Aleema Khan in Nov. 26 violent protest35 minutes ago