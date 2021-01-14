UrduPoint.com
Timely Completion Of Development Projects To Uplift Living Standard Of Masses: CM Jam Kamal Khan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:17 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Thursday said timely and quality completion of development projects would uplift the living standard of the people of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Thursday said timely and quality completion of development projects would uplift the living standard of the people of the province.

He said the waste of funds and time would not be tolerated at any cost, Radio Pakistan reported.

The chief minister ordered the officials concerned to conduct an inquiry against the former commissioner Quetta division over unnecessary delay in construction of Sariab Road.

He directed the Communications and Works, Planning and Development departments to take steps for micro level management by developing effective mechanisms for the implementation of projects under the Quetta Development Package.

