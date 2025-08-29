Timely completion of development projects to bring progress, prosperity in Balochistan: Secretary C&W

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Secretary Communications and Works (C &W) Lal Jan Jaffar on Friday said that the improvement of infrastructure in the province and the timely completion of development projects would bring progress and prosperity to the province.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the road sector phase one of Balochistan Socio-Economic Development Projects (SEDP).

The meeting was attended by Project Coordinator Balochistan Socio-Economic Development Projects Shahzad Hassan Jaffar, Chief Engineer Khuzdar Zone Khalil-ur-Rehman Achakzai, Chief Engineer Loralai Zhob Zone Qazi Noor-ul-Haq, and engineers and officers of Khuzdar and Loralai Zhob Zones.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the progress of all the development projects of the road sector phase one. Addressing the meeting, Secretary Communications and Works Lal Jan Jaffar said that completing the ongoing development projects within its financial year even before the scheduled time is the top priority of the Communications and Works Department.

He said that with the completion of these projects in the remote and backward areas of the province, these areas would move towards development and prosperity. He said that these areas would be easily connected to the cities, which could benefit people of all schools of thought living in these areas.