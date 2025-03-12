Timely Completion Of Developmental Projects Is Top Priority: Commissioner Hazara
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zahir-ul-Islam Wednesday emphasized the importance of timely completion of developmental projects during a high-level meeting held in Abbottabad.
The meeting, which focused on reviewing ongoing projects and the progress of designated U-turns, was attended by senior officials from various departments, including the National Highway Authority (NHA), police, and district administration.
The commissioner stated, “The timely completion of developmental projects is our top priority. These initiatives are crucial for improving public infrastructure and ensuring the convenience of citizens.” He directed all concerned officials to expedite work and address any challenges hindering progress.
District Police Officer Abbottabad, Lieutenant General (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, General Manager (Northern Areas) NHA, Director Maintenance NHA, Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic Warden Abbottabad, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, SDMOs Construction PESCO, and other stakeholders attended the meeting.
General (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana provided a detailed briefing on the current status of ongoing projects, highlighting achievements and identifying areas requiring immediate attention. The commissioner issued clear instructions to ensure that all projects are completed within the stipulated timelines while maintaining high-quality standards.
The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to improving public facilities and infrastructure, vowing to overcome any obstacles to deliver results efficiently. The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to enhance coordination among stakeholders and accelerate the pace of work for the benefit of the public.
