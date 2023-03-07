Timely completion of energy projects 'top priority': Advisor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Advisor on Energy and Finance Himayatullah Khan has said that the timely completion of ongoing energy projects in the province was the first priority of the government.

However, ongoing economic issues in the country are proving to be a major obstacle to the completion of energy projects, he added.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level briefing on the progress of the ongoing energy projects at the Provincial Energy Development Organization (PEDO) House here on Tuesday.

While giving a briefing, Chief Executive Engineer Naeem Khan said that under the supervision of PEDO, work was currently underway on 42 energy projects of transmission lines, including hydro, and solar power.

An integrated strategy would be adopted to overcome the difficulties in the sale of power and current energy projects, including the arrears of the Provincial Energy Development Organization (PEDO).

As PEDO is a profitable organization of the province, which has successfully completed various hydropower projects at a cost of Rs 9 billion and brought more than Rs. 32 billion to the province.

Several projects of PEDO have entered the final stages of completion, the completion of which is expected to generate more than 10 billion rupees for the province. The current security situation, including the closure of letter of credit LCs, the increase in taxes on the import of machinery for hydropower and solar energy projects was a matter of concern, he added.

PEDO has successfully completed eight hydropower projects so far, from which a total of 172 megawatts of electricity is being generated and earning the province more than 4 billion rupees annually, while work on 6 projects including 84 MW Matiltan Swat, 69 MW Lawi Chitral, 40.8 MW Koto Dir, 11.8 MW Karrora (Shangla), 10.5 MW Chapri Charkhel (Kuram) and 6.5 MW Barando (Torghar ) projects is going on rapidly. Because of these projects, a total of 232.8 megawatts of electricity will be generated, which will bring an annual income of more than Rs. 10 billion to the province. Most of these projects are in the final stages of completion.

Similarly, 4,400 mosques, 8,000 schools, and 187 basic health unit projects working on a fast track are underway. The completed solar energy projects are saving the province millions of rupees annually in terms of electricity bills. In the second phase, 291 mini micro-hydro stations are also being constructed in areas deprived of electricity with a total capacity of 41 megawatts of cheap electricity.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan said that the guidelines given for the development of the energy sector in his first tenure were being implemented and with their cooperation, the efficiency of the PEDO would be further improved.

At the end of the meeting, the Energy Advisor expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the PEDO and said that the wheeling model would be further expanded in the province to promote the industrial sector and stabilize the economy.