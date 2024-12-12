Open Menu

Timely Completion Of General Bus Stand In South Waziristan Lower Stressed

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The district administration South Waziristan Lower is taking tangible measures to provide the best facilities to the people of the area.

As part of efforts, Assistant Commissioner Wana, South Waziristan Lower Faisal Ismail the TMO Wana, visited the under-construction general bus stand to take stock of progress and facilities for passengers.

According to the district administration, the assistant commissioner reviewed various facilities at the bus stand, including separate waiting areas for women and men, a designated prayer area, restrooms, and vehicle parking facilities.

Faisal Ismail directed the Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) to ensure the timely completion of all facilities so that the public could fully benefit from the facility.

He emphasized that this project was crucial for the convenience of the public, and any delay in its completion would not be tolerated.

Once completed, the AC added that the city would have improved transportation infrastructure and would provide the public with modern and well-equipped travel facilities.

