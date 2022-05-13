Timely completion of highways to stabilize economy, says minister Asad Mahmood

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood, on Friday, said that timely completion of ongoing National Highways projects across the country including Sindh would not only stabilize the economy but also promote the industry, trade and agriculture.

The minister stated this in a meeting with Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah during his visit to National Highways Authority (NHA) headquarters, said a press release.

Federal Secretary for Communications Zafar Hasan and Chairman NHA Capt(R) Muhammad Khurram Agha gave a detailed briefing to the federal ministers on the ongoing construction projects across the country and especially in Sindh province.

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood assured his cabinet member, Khursheed Shah, and people of Sindh that ongoing Highways projects would be completed on war footing basis.

It was informed in the briefing that the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) was one of the priorities of the NHA and the project would be completed through public private partnership.

He said that documentation work was completed to start work on this 306 km long motorway soon. The length of proposed Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway would be 306 km, adding 14 interchanges, big bridge over the Indus river, 6 flyovers, 10 service areas and 12 rest areas will be constructed on this motorway.