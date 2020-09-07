UrduPoint.com
Timely Completion Of Hydro Power Projects Directed

Mon 07th September 2020 | 08:10 PM

Timely completion of hydro power projects directed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Focal Person to Chief Minister on Hydro power Projects Mian Sharaft Ali has directed for timely completion of ongoing hydro power projects in the province.

He was chairing a joint meeting of Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Development Organization (PEDO) and Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP).

The meeting was held at PEDO House while taking important decisions after detailed briefing presented by officials of SRSP.

CEO PEDO Mohammad Naeem Khan and SEO SRSP Masoodul Mulk also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Sharafat Ali said obstacles would be removed for timely completion of all hydro power projects.

He said that such power projects would facilitate people with uninterrupted electricity while appropriate revenue would also be generated, he added.

