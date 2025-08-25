Timely Completion Of Lakki University Stressed
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Hameedullah has directed the officials concerned to ensure the timely completion of the under-construction University of Lakki Marwat.
He expressed these views during his visit to the site, where conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing construction work.
District administration officials were also present during the visit.
The deputy commissioner directed the concerned contractor and officials from the construction department to expedite the work without any further delays.
He especially emphasized the early completion of the academic block and the administration block, so that regular classes could commence as soon as possible in the building.
He also instructed all relevant departments to maintain quality standards and complete all construction activities within the stipulated time.
Once completed, the University of Lakki Marwat will not only provide better opportunities for higher education to local students but also play a significant role in the social and educational development of the area, he observed.
