Timely completion of ongoing development projects among our top priorities; Mir Saleem Khosa

Provincial Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa on Wednesday said that the timely completion of all ongoing development projects in the province was among our top priorities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa on Wednesday said that the timely completion of all ongoing development projects in the province was among our top priorities. He said that the development and prosperity of the province depended on the completion of these projects.

He said this while reviewing the under-construction Hanna Urak Highway project area Quetta.

Chief Engineer Design Faiz Ahmed Mohsin, SE,SDO and the contractor of the relevant project were also present on this occasion.

Giving a briefing regarding the project, Chief Engineer Design Faiz Ahmed Mohsin said that in the flood of 2022, which was completely washed away the highway for the area.

He said that the current government issued orders to construct it on an emergency basis as soon as it came to power saying that due to which the work on the said project is progressing rapidly.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa termed the speed and quality of the work satisfactory.

The Minister said that completion of the Hanna Urak Road project would be a useful and efficient highway for landowners of the area and the tourists visiting.

He said that the project should be completed in the same financial year so that the people of the area would not suffer any more.

The Minister said that no compromise or negligence would be tolerated on the standards of the ongoing development project.

He directed that all engineers and officers should work hard and dedicate themselves to completing the ongoing development projects in their respective areas on time.

While giving instructions, he said that the monitoring of the project should be done on a daily basis and its report should be submitted to the higher authorities.