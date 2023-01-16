Timely completion of ongoing projects top priority:DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said that the timely completion of ongoing development projects in the city was on top priority.

The construction project of Kashmir road will be completed by January 31,the DC said while addressing the review meeting of development projects here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Iqbal Sanghera, Deputy Director (DD) Development Raja Yasir, Assistant Director (AD) Development Mohsin Ali Riaz, DSP Traffic Qaiser Amin Butt, CO MCS Faisal Shehzad and local officials of all relevant departments attended the meeting.

While addressing,Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that all the departments should work as a team to complete the works at the earliest.

He said that all the departments should directly monitor the ongoing projects and be present at their posting stations.

Deputy Commissioner said that he would regularly visit the ongoing projects and review the quality and speed.

In the meeting, a detailed review of the ongoing projects in the city under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) and in Daska under PCP.