UrduPoint.com

Timely Completion Of Ongoing Projects Top Priority:DC

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Timely completion of ongoing projects top priority:DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said that the timely completion of ongoing development projects in the city was on top priority.

The construction project of Kashmir road will be completed by January 31,the DC said while addressing the review meeting of development projects here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Iqbal Sanghera, Deputy Director (DD) Development Raja Yasir, Assistant Director (AD) Development Mohsin Ali Riaz, DSP Traffic Qaiser Amin Butt, CO MCS Faisal Shehzad and local officials of all relevant departments attended the meeting.

While addressing,Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that all the departments should work as a team to complete the works at the earliest.

He said that all the departments should directly monitor the ongoing projects and be present at their posting stations.

Deputy Commissioner said that he would regularly visit the ongoing projects and review the quality and speed.

In the meeting, a detailed review of the ongoing projects in the city under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) and in Daska under PCP.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Road Traffic Sialkot Daska January All Top

Recent Stories

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants agains ..

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, others

12 minutes ago
 RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering wit ..

RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering with updates to ‘Rak Holiday Ho ..

52 minutes ago
 NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Unive ..

NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Universal Periodic Review&#039; of ..

1 hour ago
 Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in ..

Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in promoting cultural diplomacy

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

3 hours ago
 Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for ..

Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for Australia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.