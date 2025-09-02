Timely completion of ongoing projects vital for development, prosperity of Loralai: MPA

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Haji Muhammad Khan Tur Utmankhel on Tuesday said that the completion of road and ongoing projects are very important for the development and prosperity of Loralai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Haji Muhammad Khan Tur Utmankhel on Tuesday said that the completion of road and ongoing projects are very important for the development and prosperity of Loralai.

He said that the better development and prosperity of infrastructure in the district depends on the better performance of road construction.

He expressed these views while inspecting the ongoing development projects of Loralai to Sanjawi Road and Loralai's outskirts in the district.

During the inspection, the MPA Haji Muhammad Khan Tur Utmankhe told officers that there is a need to further improve the performance in the construction of development projects so that the existing obstacles in the completion of development projects are removed.

He said that Loralai district consists of remote and spread areas, so the more facilities are provided to the people living in these areas saying that the more their problems could be solved at their doorsteps.

The MPA further said that no kind of negligence would be tolerated in the quality of the ongoing development projects in the district.

He instructed the officers and said that all the department officers should go to their respective places and ensure your attendance on the appointment, strict action to be taken against absenteeism.

Similarly, if the contractors are found guilty of negligence or use of defective materials, strict action will be taken against them, the MPA warned.

He said that all the technical issues regarding all the ongoing projects should also be highlighted in the same report so that the pace of work on the ongoing development projects does not slow down.

He further said that special care should be taken on the quality of all the ongoing projects because not even one percent compromise could be made regarding the quality and in this regard.

I will also do the monitoring of the development projects myself. All the officers should also ensure that the ongoing schemes are monitored, he said.

He said that the development and prosperity of the province, the improvement of infrastructure and the provision of modern facilities to the people of the province, whether in the roads sector or the building sector, are the responsibility of the officers and it should be our goal to fulfill this responsibility in a good manner.