Timely completion of ongoing road & infrastructure projects top priority of govt

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Planning and Development Noor Muhammad Dummar said timely completion of ongoing road and infrastructure projects in the province was a top priority of incumbent government.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the progress made so far on various small and big projects under the supervision of Planning and Development.

Obstacles to some projects were discussed and a number of important decisions will be taken in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the Provincial Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) Urban Planning Development Department has 24 new ongoing 7 Zero Expenditure Schemes, the total number of approved schemes is 23, the total number of non-approved schemes is 8.

Minister was briefed that the total cost is 300 million for Master Plan of Quetta, and the allocation for the year 21-22, 80 million while the release budget is 40 million rupees.

Addressing to the meeting, the Minister for Planning and Development said that timely completion of ongoing road and infrastructure projects in the province was a top priority of his government.

He also directed the concerned authorities to complete these projects on time.

He made it clear that he would continue to convene high-level meetings with his department officers every month on the progress of all projects so that their fruits could reach the people in the area.