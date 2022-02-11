Timely completion of ongoing uplift projects top priority, says MD WASA

Managing Director WASA, Shehzad Munir said on Friday that timely completion of all ongoing development projects was on priority and any hurdles in completion of such projects within given time period and quality of work would not be tolerated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Managing Director WASA, Shehzad Munir said on Friday that timely completion of all ongoing development projects was on priority and any hurdles in completion of such projects within given time period and quality of work would not be tolerated.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review performance of replacement of outdated sewerage lines and providing relief to citizens about dewatering here.

MD WASA directed all deputy directors to ensure monitoring of ongoing uplift projects in their respective areas so that people could get benefit from basic facilities of water supply and drainage.

He also directed the NESPAK consultant to ensure quality of work in all schemes and provide all possible relief to the citizens at the sites of ongoing projects.

On this occasion, Deputy Director Disposal Station Arif Abbas, Deputy Directors, Hafiz Waqas, Hafeez Leghari, Assistant Directors Muhammad Khizar, Rana Ikram and other officers were also present.

The performance report of replacement of outdated sewerage lines was presented to MD on which he directed to speed up pace of work on the development project further.