Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said timely completion of Police Development schemes included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) is the first priority.

He said all officers should complete the ongoing development projects under personal supervision within the prescribed timeline. He was presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office, here on Saturday.

The IG Punjab said that facilities of waiting, conference rooms and meeting rooms should be provided in centers for Public Safety and all other under construction police offices.

He directed that coordination with relevant departments should be further improved for timely supply and completion of funds for development projects.

He directed to speed up work on ongoing development projects including smart police stations.

In the meeting, the ongoing progress on completion of smart safe cities, automation of special branch, up-gradation of offices, construction and repair of police lines was reviewed.

AIG Development said that the construction of 30 police stations included in ADP will be completed during the same financial year. In the meeting,

IG Punjab issued instructions on various development schemes and summaries related to police working. Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara,, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority Ahsan Younas, DIG Welfare and Finance, AIGs Development, Logistics and Finance were present in the meeting.