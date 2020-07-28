Timely completion of projects to facilitate people: Saleh

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Secretary Local Government Saleh Mohammad Nasir on Tuesday said timely completion of ongoing development projects would provide maximum facilities to masses.

No compromise would be made on standard of Local Government Development Schemes, he said while presiding over a meeting on PSDP 2020-2021.

Director General Local Government Zafar Aziz Zehri, Director Technical Akhtar Baloch, Finance P&D, and officers of other departments were present on the occasion.

The secretary Local Government said development projects were the trust of the people and no compromise could not be made on its standards.