Timely completion of projects top priority: Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said timely completion of ongoing uplift projects was top priority of the incumbent government.

Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, he said there would be no compromise on quality of the projects.

The minister expressed annoyance over delay in construction of six colleges in the district and also sought a report regarding quality of street lights in the city.

He directed the sports department to prepare a plan for a sport ground on three acres land at Mouza Gulzarpur.

The minister also took strict notice of delay in maintenance of road from Dera Adda to Kalma Chowk.