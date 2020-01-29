UrduPoint.com
Timely Completion Of Projects Urged

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 03:16 PM

Timely completion of projects urged

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Wednesday has emphasized that the timetable of completion of development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work.

He was presiding over a meeting held at his office here which reviewed the on-going development work.

He directed the officials concerned to maintain effective financial discipline.

The commissioner stressed that the allocated budget be effectively utilized. He said that delay in development projects cause inconveniences to the people and that this would not be tolerated.

Shafique Ahmed Mahesar stressed that the projects should be completed at the earliest. Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adeel Taswar and all other concerned officers were present in the meeting

