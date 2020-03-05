Timely completion of public welfare projects urged

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ghotki, Khalid Saleem on Thursday has directed the concerned authorities to utilize all available resources for timely completion of public welfare projects in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ghotki, Khalid Saleem on Thursday has directed the concerned authorities to utilize all available resources for timely completion of public welfare projects in the district.

While chairing a meeting held to review the progress of ongoing development projects, at his office, DC Sindhu directed the officers of the concerned to utilize their technical capabilities so that quality of work could be ensured.

During the meeting, chaired by him at DC office, the progress of the other ongoing projects was also reviewed and strategy for their early completion was formulated.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to personally monitor these projects so that quality and timely completion of these projects could be ensured and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

On the occasion, XEN education works, District Officer, Social Welfare and concerned officials were also present.