Timely Completion Of Safe City Project Directed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The district administration is prioritizing the timely completion of the Safe City Project to strengthen surveillance and crime prevention in the city of saints.

Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu issued an ultimatum for its immediate activation, underscoring its critical role in ensuring peace and security. Accompanied by CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, the deputy commissioner inspected the under-construction Safe City Project building and reviewed its progress. Officials provided a comprehensive briefing on the developments during the visit.

The Rs 719 million project aims to modernize urban safety infrastructure with advanced surveillance systems, said DC Sindhu. Over 50 security surveillance poles have already been installed, featuring state-of-the-art cameras to monitor key entry and exit points, main roads, and intersections.

The Punjab government has allocated huge funds for the project.

Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu stated that ground floor of the Safe City building would be completed within one and a half months, paving the way for its operational readiness. CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar maintained that the project would significantly aid in controlling crime. Its advanced camera tracking systems will enable e-traffic challans, face screening, and movement monitoring, enhancing the overall security framework.

The deputy commissioner instructed the Building Department to conduct an immediate technical survey to address any construction challenges. He reaffirmed that the Safe City Project would transform public safety in Multan, making it a model for other cities. Once completed, the project will provide a robust technological foundation for surveillance and crime prevention, he concluded .

