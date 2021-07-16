UrduPoint.com
Timely Completion Of Uplift Projects, Top Priority: MD WASA

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:40 PM

Timely completion of uplift projects, top priority: MD WASA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Nasir Iqbal Friday said that timely completion of all uplift projects was top priority.

He said that the work was underway on various sewerage and water supply schemes in the city with rapid pace.

MD WASA Nasir Iqbal expressed these views after inspecting Muharram procession routes along with license holders here on Friday.

He said that proper monitoring of the development projects was being made so that masses could get basis facilities like provision of water and drainage facilities.

He directed the officials to accelerate the arrangements at Muharram routes and coordinate with license holders.

MD also paid visit to 60 inches sewer lines replacement at Al-Mustafa road and 24 inches new sewerage lines at Vehari road.

He ordered officials to clear all Muharram routes before Muharram Ist.

