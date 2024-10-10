Timely Completion Of Uplift Projects Top Priority: Secretary C&W
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Secretary Communications and Works (C&W) Lal Jan Jafar on Thursday said that the timely completion of all ongoing development projects in the province and transparency of them are the first priority.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting related to the ongoing development projects of the building sector included in the convergence of B Areas into A Areas schemes.
The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Roads Quetta, Faiz Mohsin, Chief Engineer Building Khuzdar, Sibi, Quetta AIG Development Ahmed Sultan and other concerned officials.
Giving a detailed briefing to the meeting on the ongoing schemes in the province, the concerned official said that the total number of schemes is 358 in which 230 schemes have been handed over to the concerned department after completion and the rest of the projects are in progress.
Addressing the meeting, Secretary C&W Lal Jan Jafar gave clear instructions that quality and transparency should be the first priority for all ongoing development projects in the province.
He said that effective and strong infrastructure is the guarantee of development of Balochistan
He said that the committee should submit its report to the Secretary's office within two weeks to clear any obstacles regarding the remaining schemes and solve them and complete the projects so that the people could benefit from the fruits of these projects as well as progress the development process.
He said that effective steps are being taken to improve infrastructure across the province, such development projects, the completion of which would benefit the people of this area and should be completed them as soon as possible,
The Department of Communications and Works has a key role for the development and prosperity of the province, he said.
He directed to all engineer officers to play their key role for the improvement of infrastructure in the province based on their professional affairs and experience.
