Timely Completion Of Uplifting Projects Top Priority: ACS South

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Capt (R) Saqib Zafar, said on Thursday that timely completion of ongoing mega uplift projects in the province is the top priority of his government.

The ACS South was chairing a meeting to review progress on uplift projects here. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) Danish Afzal gave a detailed briefing.

Saqib Zafar directed to follow the timeline for completion of Civil Secretariat South Punjab project, adding that emergency of DG Khan Institute of Cardiology is completed by June 30, besides pacing up the work on under construction surgical complex at Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

"I shall review the work at the construction site of Nishtar II in the current week," he added.

IDAP CEO Danish Afzal said the finishing work of the Nishtar II hospital OPD was at a fast pace where heavy machinery was being used at the construction site.

He said the fitting of biomedical machinery, sewerage, and electrification works were in the completion stages.

Danish Afzal assured that visible progress would be seen on the South Punjab Secretariat project by June 30.

