Timely completion of wheat purchase directed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtuunkhwa Minister for Food, Qalandar Lodhi Thursday directed the department to timely achieve the wheat purchase keeping in view the target set by Economic Coordination Committee.

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Food, Nisar Ahmad, Director Food, Zubair Ahmad and concerned officials.

The meeting discussed procedure to purchase wheat and ways to achieve the target.

Addressing the meeting, the food minister directed to complete the wheat purchase according to the target of ECC and to ensure transparency in the whole process.

He said no compromise would be made on the quality of wheat and action would be taken against those found dereliction of duties.

The meeting concurred to involve district administration in the wheat purchase aiming to remove the hurdles.